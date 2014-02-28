ISC Takes Control of Mexico’s Large Data Center Operator KIO Networks

American infrastructure management investment firm ISC has acquired Mexico’s biggest data center operator KIO Networks.

Mexico City-based KIO runs 11 core data center campuses and 11 Edge facilities with over 20MW of installed operational capacity.

It offers a number of business applications, cloud, and cybersecurity services, with most of its data centers located in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic.

Through two decades of providing carrier-neutral colocation services, the company has built a highly diverse ecosystem of clients including telco, technology, financial, corporate, and government customers.

KIO previously ran two data centers in the United States as well but sold them in 2017 as part of a strategy to focus on the Spanish-speaking market.

It is not clear how much ISC paid for KIO, but some local media reports say the US investor must have paid in excess of $1 billion.

Miami-based ISC says KIO is ideally positioned to “capture the rapid growth in demand for data storage and anchor the development of the I Squared Capital digital infrastructure strategy in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.”

“Mexico is a core component of our Latin American strategy and this investment in KIO Networks continues our commitments to digital infrastructure,” said Adil Rahmathulla, Managing Partner at ISC.