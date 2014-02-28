Itel to Hire 250 Agents in Honduras

Caribbean BPO firm Itel is reportedly looking to hire more than 250 people for its contact center in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Itel came to own this call center following its acquisition of Emerge BPO in July of this year.

In its July statement, Itel had not specified how many people Emerge BPO had employed in the Central American country.

Considering local media reports, Itel is looking for bilinguals who can speak both Spanish and English.

Finding bilinguals may not be a challenge for Itel in Honduras, because bilingualism is the main attraction for foreign firms investing in the Central American country.

“San Pedro Sula graduates around 4,000 bilinguals every year,” reported La Prensa, quoting Marcela Medina, an Altia recruitment manager, as saying.

Itel’s Honduran office is in Altia Smart City, a hub for outsourcing firms in San Pedro Sula. The facility is secure and complete with all modern amenities as well as a strong ICT infrastructure. There are more than 25 companies operating their offices in the business park.