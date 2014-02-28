Nearshore Americas
News Briefs

Millions of Latin Americans Learning Digital Skills Online

Narayan Ammachchi
13 mins ago
The global skill development program, launched jointly in 2020 by Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub, has enrolled 5 million people in Latin America for digital training.

Graduates and job seekers in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina, make up a bulk of those signed up to the program, according to Spanish publication La Nacion.

The initiative aims to teach skills demanded by businesses globally. The skill enjoying high demand in recent months is software development, followed by data analytics and customer service.

In Latin America, the most sought-after skill has been customer service, according to the report. More interesting still, there are more women than men among the learners.

In Argentina and Brazil, many unemployed graduates are opting to learn software development with the hope of landing a remote-working job, at least.

The skilling program is designed to teach only the fundamentals, meaning graduates should learn additional skills to land a job.

“Our goal is to empower and motivate people in a state of vulnerability to continue training. We even teach them to be self-taught and to work with technology. As an example, a person who completes the Software Development course will be able to make websites with JavaScript,” reported La Nacion, quoting Jorge Cella, Director of Philanthropy at Microsoft Latin America, and Ramiro Luz, leader of Talent Solutions at LinkedIn Hispanoamérica.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

