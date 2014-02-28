Nearshore Americas
Analysis

Nearshore Forum: How Aviation CX Teams Met Pandemic Challenges (Video)

Peter Appleby
3 hours ago
As countries closed their borders and travel restrictions were put in place around the globe last year, the aviation industry came to a shuddering standstill. Millions of customers, having their flights cancelled last minute, were dismayed. The customer service teams of those airlines received frenzied demands for information when little was available.

Stuart Beame, the manager of  omni channel training and knowledge management at Spirit Airlines, who also oversees the airline’s global vendor management strategy, tells Nearshore Americas about how Spirit changed its CX strategy and what it expects from its outsourcers.

 

Peter Appleby

Peter is the Managing Editor of Nearshore Americas. Hailing from Liverpool, UK, he is now based in Mexico City. He has several years’ experience covering the business and energy markets in Mexico and the greater Latin American region. If you’d like to share any tips or story ideas, please reach out to him here.

