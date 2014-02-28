Park Place Technologies to Build LatAm Headquarters in Argentina

American data center management firm Park Place Technologies is set to establish its Latin American headquarters in Argentina, with an initial investment of US$250 million.

Cleveland, Ohio-based company says it has already hired nearly 50 people, including field engineers.

Founded in 1991, Park Place supports more than 50,000 data centers across the globe, but it is still a small player in Latin America. However, its officials told reporters in Buenos Aires that they were already serving around 50 clients in Argentina alone.

On its website, the company claims to have offices in Sao Paulo, Mexico City, and Montevideo, Uruguay.

To gain a larger slice of the region’s data center market, the company is hoping to provide its services at a discounted price, according to local media reports.

For the past decade, Park Place has focused on ‘third-party maintenance space’ but, considering its recent acquisitions, the company is also preparing to cover all areas of the data center market.

As the coronavirus enforced social distancing measures, Park Place began offering new solutions that automate a few functions of data center management. However, its main product has remained ParkView, which monitors, supports as well as optimizes all equipment in a data center.

Over the past four years, it has acquired more than a dozen smaller rivals. Earlier in June this year, it bought CHE Consulting, further bolstering its data center management business.