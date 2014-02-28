79% of Professionals Will Continue to Work Remotely Even After the Crisis: Atento Study

A large majority of professionals in the services sector may continue to work from home even after the end of COVID-19 pandemic, says Latin American BPO provider Atento in a study published recently.

The BPO provider says it surveyed its own clients to gain a deeper insight into the new working model. As many as 79% of the company’s clients – most of whom represent industries like banking, insurance, retail, and telecommunications – said they would cling on to the remote-working model forever.

Even in the call center industry, many agents will continue to operate from home, says the customer services provider.

Adopting the new working model will not be a challenge for call centers, says José María Pérez Melber, Atento Director in the EMEA region, adding that they can maintain “the same quality and efficiency standards” with the help of “the same monitoring tools” that they used during the pandemic.

“Customers are so clear that telecommuting is here to stay, and that they can even argue that half of the activity of their customer relationship centers is carried out by agents working remotely.”

“Without a doubt, we see a great opportunity in the long-term implementation of the home office model for our industry.”

The remote-working may have helped businesses to save costs, but the pandemic is generating some amount of worry. Nearly half of the respondents in the survey said they might lose numerous customers.

The pandemic has brought about such a transformation that some businesses are concerned that there would be little or no demand for their product and services.

Remote-working is also causing many companies to change their business model. Six out of ten companies surveyed confessed they had modified their digital strategy due to the pandemic.