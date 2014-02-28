Nearshore Americas
News Briefs

Perficient Acquires Uruguay’s Software Developer Overactive

US IT consultant Perficient Inc has acquired Uruguayan software developer Overactive, almost doubling its footprint in Latin America.

Montevideo, Uruguay-based Overactive makes US$40 million in revenue annually and has employed more than 700 IT professionals in four countries in the region, including Colombia, Chile, and Argentina.

Overactive offers a range of IT services, such as software development, testing, application integration, and support.

Founded in 2008, Overactive is reportedly serving several deep-pocketed clients in lucrative industries such as financial services and healthcare.

“We’re excited to continue to strengthen our nearshore delivery capacity, enhance our digital capabilities, and further expand across Latin America with the strategic acquisition of Overactive,” said Jeffrey Davis, Perficient’s Chairman, and CEO.

Once the deal closes, Overactive will be folded into Perficient, and its CEO Nicolás Chiappara will get a leadership role in the merged entity.

This is Perficient’s second acquisition in Latin America in the past two years. In June 2020, it purchased Colombia-based software services provider Productora de Software (PSL) for around US$70 million.

“Together, we’re bolstering our software development services while supporting the organization’s expanding dominance in Latin America and beyond,” Chiappara commented.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Proficient has operations in India and China as well.

