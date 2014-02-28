S4 Capital Acquires Colombia’s Nearshoring Firm Zemoga

British advertising giant S4 Capital has acquired Colombian digital engineering firm Zemoga in a deal that paves the way for it to sell technology services.

Founded in 2002, Zemoga was among the first Colombian firms to offer nearshoring services. Thanks to its wider access to tech talent in the Andean country, Zemoga’s business is reportedly growing by 45% on average annually.

With around 400 employees, Zemoga runs delivery centers in Colombian cities Bogota, Cali, Medellin, and Barranquilla, as well as in the US in Los Angeles, New York, and Wilton, Connecticut.

“Eighteen years ago we pioneered the nearshore delivery of digital services to the US from Colombia,” says the Colombian firm on its website.

Zemoga will soon be merged into S4’s subsidiary Media.Monks, which are involved in a range of media businesses, from building websites to making movies.

“Zemoga is neither an agency nor a software factory. Just like us, they thrive at the intersection of disciplines….,” says Media.Monks in a blog post, adding that a team in the Colombian firm “builds and maintains digital transformation tools working as a true extension of their client’s teams.”

Among Zemoga’s clients are Bridgestone, Morningstar, Sony, and Roku. One of its offices in Bogota serves as a shared services center, where its employees work alongside Morningstar’s staff.

“Zemoga’s ability to marry deep engineering skills across multiple platforms, at enterprise scale, coupled with best in class experience is a perfect fit,” said Wesley ter Haar, Executive Director at S4 Capital.

“Entry into the technology services sector through Zemoga gives us the full capability to talk to the chief technology or information officer, as well as the chief marketing and chief sales officer. We now have the full set,” said Sir Martin Sorrell, executive chairman of S4 Capital.