Demand for Software Developers Soar, As Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation

With the pandemic accelerating digital transformation in all economic sectors, demand for software developers and IT workers is soaring. As a result, some high-demand tech roles take 61 days to fill, according to iCIMS 2021 Workforce Report.

Skilled software developers and computer and information research scientists have a lot of job options to choose from.

To overcome the shortage, businesses must tap into their internal talent pool, re-skill the existing staff, and give the option of working from home, say the report’s authors, adding that the pandemic had changed the job market like never before.

“There is a huge opportunity to tap into AI to be more strategic when it comes to tech talent,” says Al Smith, Chief Technology Officer at iCIMS.

“AI can help us think outside the box, allowing us to look more deeply at internal workforce’s’ skills to tackle the current business need.”

Remote-working is here to stay. In the United States, one in four applications submitted in 2020 came from an out-of-state applicant.

More interesting still, 50% of HR professionals say their organization is loosening or removing location requirements with remote work, and 53% say they are providing stipends or bonuses for home office setups.

“Remote work is not exactly new, but it has never been tried at this scale,” the report noted. The researchers claim to have contacted 500 U.S.-based HR managers for the report during the second part of 2020.

As many as 22 million people lost their jobs in the US alone, with blue-collar workers being the worst hit. Knowledge workers were not impacted as much, as they could choose the option of working from home.