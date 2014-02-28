Tridius Technologies Chooses Costa Rica for a Nearshore Site

Tridius Technologies has expanded its operations to Costa Rica with a delivery center in the country’s capital San Jose.

Dallas-based IT consultancy says it will hire around 15-20 people in the Central American country by the end of this year.

Costa Rican IT engineers who can also speak in English will be preferred because the company is hoping to capitalize on the country’s low-cost and timezone alignment with the United States.

“Creating a world-class nearshore development team has always been part of our long-range plans,” said Tridius President and CEO, Matthew Ramsey. “By expanding to Costa Rica, our clients can maximize their investment, tap into best-in-class resources, and execute projects in parallel time zones.”

Besides Dallas and Costa Rica, the company also runs a delivery center in London. Tridius provides a range of IT services, including digital transformation, cloud computing, application development, and managed services.

The Costa Rican office will primarily focus on providing managed services, yet a few employees will also be involved in application development, according to the company’s press release.

The US company is in fact specialized in developing software in the Microsoft stack, with most of its clients being mid-market companies operating in sectors ranging from banking to legal, and healthcare to entertainment.

“Team members will be bilingual, and a local leader will educate the team to integrate them into the Tridius culture successfully,” officials added.