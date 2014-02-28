TCS Builds Cybersecurity Center in Mexico

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has begun building a cybersecurity center in the city of Querétaro in Mexico, with the company’s officials saying the facility would serve clients across Latin America.

The tech giant says it would add 500 engineers to the center over the next two years.

This will be TCS’ first Threat Management Center in Latin America, with others located in Minnesota (USA), Manchester (UK), and Madrid (Spain).

Reports suggest that demand for cybersecurity has grown significantly in recent months, with cybercriminals targeting remote employees to steal crucial data.

The situation is far more precarious in Latin America, where, according to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), most countries do not have cyberinfrastructure strong enough to withstand attacks.

In its report, the IDB estimated that cyber incidents caused US$90 billion in economic damage in 2019.

Investing in cybersecurity is the need of the hour as remotely-working employees are using wide-ranging digital devices and data centers, according to Santha Subramoni, Global Director of Cybersecurity at TCS.

The Indian IT provider has been present in Mexico for nearly two decades now. Companies operating in sectors including telecom, finance, banking, and retail, make up a bulk of their clientele in the country. Interestingly, they are the ones targeted by cybercriminals, according to INAI, a Mexican government agency responsible for protecting personal data.