UiPath Acquires Cloud Elements for API Integrations

Robotic process automation (RPA) services provider UiPath has acquired API integration platform vendor Cloud Elements, adding more than 200 integrations to its portfolio.

The acquisition, UiPath says, will enable it to offer enterprise-grade user interface (UI) and API-based automation capabilities in a single platform.

In other words, UiPath customers will now have the flexibility to automate seamlessly using both UI automation and API automation capabilities.

The combination makes the process of automation easier and flexible, says the RPA provider. Cloud Elements also adds new capabilities to UiPath’s platform, such as the ability to trigger an automation based upon the occurrence of an event.

“The acquisition of Cloud Elements is just one example of how we are building a flexible and scalable enterprise-ready platform that helps customers become fully automated enterprises,” says Daniel Dines, UiPath co-founder and CEO.

It is not clear how many people Cloud Elements has employed. Its clients reportedly include the likes of SAP, Capital One, DocuSign, iCIMS, FIS, Axway, PaySimple, TeamPay, Dun & Bradstreet, and Xerox.

UiPath, founded in Romania in 2005, is now gearing up to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange with the hope of raising US$1.3 billion.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



It was founded as DeskOver by entrepreneurs Daniel Dines and Marius Tirca, but they rebranded it in 2015 as UiPath.