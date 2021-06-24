New Webinar: Building the Right Hybrid CX Model with FedEx

Nearshore Americas will host a webinar next week exploring how FedEx and its CX partner ibex have learned to properly balance staffing between work-from-home and in-office delivery.

Scheduled for June 30th at 2 p.m. EDT, the webinar will provide guidance on building and perfecting a hybrid (model) office.

Special guest speakers include Marty Griffin, Senior Manager of Customer Experience at FedEx, US freight service provider, and Bruce Dawson, Chief Sales & Client Services Officer at nearshore BPO provider Ibex.

Many BPO offices around the world are lying vacant, with call center providers having moved sizeable portions of their workforce to home to meet social-distancing measures imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analysts say the work-from-home model is here to stay, and predict that the traditional brick-and-mortar contact centers – with rows and rows of uniform cubicles – may soon fade away.

The answer is the hybrid model, which is designed for the future, helping employees strike the right balance between their work and social life.

The hybrid office will not be limited to delivering service, it will also serve as a place for development, besides training their newly-hired staff and managing remote agents.

The webinar will explain with the current case examples as to what a “high performing” hybrid model looks like and how companies can work build them.

Join us for this special dialogue. To register for the free webinar, click here.