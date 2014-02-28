Itel BPO to Expand Operations to Guyana, Honduras, and Colombia

Caribbean contact center firm Itel BPO is gearing up for a large-scale expansion in Latin America this year. The Jamaica-born BPO provider has stated in a press release that it would launch delivery centers in Guyana, Honduras, and Colombia later this year.

In Colombia, Itel will try building a robust technology team, an indication that the BPO provider is set to scale up its portfolio of services.

In addition, the company will turn its new Kingston site into a hybrid office, housing thousands of call center agents while managing other employees working from home.

“The property is entirely COVID-19 ready and will feature outdoor lunch and wellness centers, ergonomic workspaces that allow for social distancing between employees,” reads the company’s statement.

Itel is one of the success stories in the Jamaican outsourcing industry. When it began operations in the Montego Bay Free Zone in June 2012, barely seven people worked for the company.

Its headcount exceeded 1,000 in 2017 when it acquired Granada Corporation, an American bilingual customer service provider with a focus on work-at-home delivery. Today, the company has operations in four countries, including Saint Lucia and the Bahamas.

“The way we partner with our clients, our flat management style, modern workspaces, and family-like culture has put us in a league of our own – and we’re only becoming stronger as we expand internationally,” said Yoni Epstein, Founding Chairman and CEO.