With $10 Million on Hand, Apex America Arrives in Colombia

Argentinean BPO firm Apex America has set aside US$10 million for expanding its footprints to Colombia.

Although the news has been widely reported by Colombian media, it is not clear as to where it would establish its delivery center and how many people it would employ.

Cordoba-based Apex America has employed 6,000 people across its delivery centers in Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, and Honduras, in addition to Argentina.

Founded in 2003, Apex America has long been expressing its desire to expand operations to Colombia. In a 2016 interview with Nearshore Americas, Patricio Ríos Carranza, then CEO of Apex, said gaining a foothold in Colombia was a primary goal of the company.

The BPO provider has often stated that the call center industry is saturating and that it would focus on adding a verity of IT-enabled services to its offering. Considering local media reports, Apex will hire home-based call center agents and IT professionals with expertise in software development.

“The call center business is not declining, but it is not growing. So you have to think of other ways to keep growing,” Carranza said four years ago.

The Argentinean firm claims to have transitioned 90% of its employees to a home environment in a matter of four days when the pandemic hit the region earlier this year.