British BPO Provider Ventrica sets up Shop in Jamaica

British BPO startup Ventrica has expanded operations to Jamaica, launching a contact center in Montego Bay.

The facility will hire around 300 people by the end of next year, providing English language customer service support to the company’s clients in the United States and Europe.

“We chose Jamaica because of its strong synergy with British and Western culture, English-speaking workforce, the ease of doing business, competitive costs and quality infrastructure,” said Dino Forte, Ventrica CEO.

Ventrica is the first British-based BPO to set up shop in Jamaica, according to Daniel Shepherd, British High Commissioner on the Caribbean island. “It is a positive signal to prospective investors looking at this market,” Shepherd added.

The expansion comes three months after the BPO launched a ‘Digital Multilingual Bureau’ (DMB) that provides voice-based contact center service charged on a ‘per minute’ basis.

This is a unique offering in the global customer services industry. “Our DMB provides an ideal incubator customer support solution that allows enquiries to be handled on a ‘pay as you go’ basis until such time as the volume of contacts merits allocating dedicated staff, at which point we can transition the service,” stated Ventrica COO Stephen West following the launch of the service in June.