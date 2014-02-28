Nearshore Americas
cognitus colombia
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Cognitus Accelerates LATAM Expansion with Colombia Launch

Narayan Ammachchi
10 hours ago
Add comment

American IT services provider Cognitus Consulting extended its footprints to Colombia, launching a delivery center in the country’s capital city of Bogota.

Colombia is the fifth Latin American country in which Cognitus sets up a base, with its other offices in the region located in Mexico, Panama, Argentina and Puerto Rico.

“We have been placing big bets on Latin America, this time in Colombia,” stated the company in a press release, adding that it aims to recruit talent from Colombia’s top educational institutes.

“Being so close geographically and culturally to the United States, Colombia has a lot to offer with a strong pool of bilingual professionals who are able to collaborate with clients and colleagues globally,” said Luis Carballo, associate partner at Cognitus.

Cognitus is a SAP partner; its employees implement, deploy, enhance and support SAP solutions. The Dallas-based company says it is looking for professionals who can handle its tech platforms such as SAP’s S/4HANA, various CX solutions including SAP’s Sales Cloud, as well as non-SAP platforms like PriceFx, Winshuttle and Icertis.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

The US firm often customizes its solutions to the functional and technical needs of its clients, who range from startups and small-scale enterprises to multinational corporations.

Founded in 2002, Cognitus’ tech platforms optimize the sales, finance, HR, logistics and procurement processes of its customers.  Its clientele includes Tyson, Verizon, Armstrong and Apotex.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

latam schools classroom

LATAM Schools Face a Deep Post-Pandemic Crisis

Many schools across Latin America and the Caribbean are still deserted even when fears of the COVID-19 pandemic have been practically difused for months. Countries facing an education crisis include El Salvador, CostaRead more

bosch guadalajara

Bosch’s Guadalajara Workforce Reaches 1000 Employees

Bosch continued to tap into the Mexican tech talent pool, with the German industrial conglomerate revealing earlier this month that its workforce in Guadalajara had reached 1,000. That’s a huge increase from theRead more

Nearshore Forum

A Brilliant DR Native Tackles “Opaque” Procurement in Government
Glass CEO Paola Santana speaks about using tech to transform government transparency

Topics