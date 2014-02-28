Cognitus Accelerates LATAM Expansion with Colombia Launch

American IT services provider Cognitus Consulting extended its footprints to Colombia, launching a delivery center in the country’s capital city of Bogota.

Colombia is the fifth Latin American country in which Cognitus sets up a base, with its other offices in the region located in Mexico, Panama, Argentina and Puerto Rico.

“We have been placing big bets on Latin America, this time in Colombia,” stated the company in a press release, adding that it aims to recruit talent from Colombia’s top educational institutes.

“Being so close geographically and culturally to the United States, Colombia has a lot to offer with a strong pool of bilingual professionals who are able to collaborate with clients and colleagues globally,” said Luis Carballo, associate partner at Cognitus.

Cognitus is a SAP partner; its employees implement, deploy, enhance and support SAP solutions. The Dallas-based company says it is looking for professionals who can handle its tech platforms such as SAP’s S/4HANA, various CX solutions including SAP’s Sales Cloud, as well as non-SAP platforms like PriceFx, Winshuttle and Icertis.

The US firm often customizes its solutions to the functional and technical needs of its clients, who range from startups and small-scale enterprises to multinational corporations.

Founded in 2002, Cognitus’ tech platforms optimize the sales, finance, HR, logistics and procurement processes of its customers. Its clientele includes Tyson, Verizon, Armstrong and Apotex.