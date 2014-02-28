Nearshore Americas
Concentrix Costa Rica
News Briefs

Concentrix to Hire 1,000 More People in Costa Rica

Global BPO giant Concentrix says it will add 1,000 people to its Costa Rican workforce by the end of this month.

Fremont, Calif-based company says the new hires will provide sales and technical support for its clients.

“Costa Rica is consolidating itself as a strategic site for us, so in 2021 we will be on a constant lookout for staff in several cities,” says Juan Pablo Guzmán, country head for Concentrix.

Concentrix arrived in Costa Rica in 2009 with an equity investment in Occidental Business Services, a local company that provided customer services primarily in Spanish. In 2018, it grew into a call center behemoth, because during this year it was merged with Convergys.

The merger added three call centers to its Costa Rican operations. Today, Concentrix has five delivery centers (three facilities in San José and two in Heredia) and more than 4,500 staff in the Central American country.

It seems Cocentrix has considered Costa Rica the perfect place to provide customer service to its clients around the globe. “The level of job commitment and the quality customer service we found in this country led us to reinforce the local operation,” Guzmán added.

As part of its expansion strategy, Concentrix has decided to offer free English learning courses to Costa Ricans.  The three-week training course helps candidates gain confidence in the use of English, says the BPO provider. This initiative, launched in November 2019, has already graduated 90 people, of which 68% have started to work at Concentrix.

