CSS Corp Bolsters Operations in Costa Rica With More Staff

Global BPO provider CSS Corp has announced plans to expand operations in Costa Rica by adding 100 more people to its payroll.

Chennai, India-based company currently has 760 employees in the Central American country and is running two delivery centers.

It first installed its office in Heredia in 2013, saying it was looking for bilinguals to provide tech support services to its clients in North America. Then in December 2017, it launched another delivery center in Tres Ríos, a small town about 12 km east of capital San Jose.

“Costa Rica’s central time zone makes it a favorable location for real-time collaboration globally,” says Jayagopi Andhoor, country head and vice president at CSS Corp, adding that the new hires will be taken on board over the next three months.

Global service providers are increasingly bolstering their operations in Costa Rica in recent months. British tobacco firm BAT and brewer Bacardi have also expanded their shared services centers in the country.

With more than 7000 engineers and 18 global locations, CSS Corp claims to be harnessing the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud, and digital to improve customer experience.