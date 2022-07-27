Nearshore Americas
News Briefs

DiDi Chooses Costa Rica for LatAm Contact Center

Narayan Ammachchi
10 hours ago
China’s ride-sharing app DiDi chose Costa Rica to build a contact center that will provide support services for its operations in eight countries across Latin America.

The contact center will lead the Chinese firm to invest US$2.2 million over the next two years, said CINDE, Costa Rica’s investment promotion agency.

Although DiDi will hire barely 87 persons initially, its headcount will grow 30% by the end of 2023.

The contact center will answer the calls from customers in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica itself.

“We recognize the human talent that exists in this country, the economic and social stability, as well as the connectivity and technological talent that we find here,” said Jorge Ordóñez, DiDi’s Regional Director for Central America and the Caribbean.

The ride-sharing firm runs similar customer service centers in Mexico, but the Costa Rican office will mainly deal with emergency situations.

“99.99% of trips connected through the platform end without incident,” said Ordónez. “However, it is vital to develop ever-more innovative ways and refined processes, so that those who benefit from connecting through DiDi can do so in an increasingly secure way.”

DiDi has operated in Costa Rica since November 2019, while DiDi Food began receiving orders in August 2021.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

