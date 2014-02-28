Nearshore Americas
Hybrid Workplaces Enhance Employee Loyalty: Study

Narayan Ammachchi
1 day ago
A hybrid workplace increases employee loyalty, as the new age office helps employees better balance their career and family life, according to Cisco Global Hybrid Work Index.

Considering the report, a flexible work schedule is a game-changer. In a survey that Cisco conducted as part of creating the index, 47% of respondents said that they expect their employer to allow them to work from home over the next year.

“An overwhelming majority of respondents agree that personal health and wellness, along with flexible work arrangements, are non-negotiable,” the report noted.

Interestingly, employers are also falling in love with hybrid workplaces, because it offers them a window to deal with the worsening talent shortage.

Hybrid workplaces empower companies to source the best talent regardless of location. In other words, “hybrid work means increased access to diverse talent,” the report said.

“Around 64% agree that the ability to work remotely instead of coming into an office directly affects whether they stay or leave a job.”

However, hybrid workplaces are facing many different challenges, such as cybersecurity. During the month of September 2021 alone, the hybrid workforce was targeted with more than 100 million email threats every day.

That means cybercriminals are increasingly targeting remote employees in their bid to break into companies’ databases.

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

