Hybrid Offices Drive IT Spending: Study

The global IT spending appears to have increased by 7% to 8% this year, as corporate firms build hybrid workplaces and cloud becomes a major staple of digital business, according to a survey by Enterprise Technology Research (ETR).

The hybrid trend is not a temporary phenomenon, it is here to stay forever, says the report, adding that hybrid offices are vulnerable to cyberattacks.

“Hybrid work is a field day for bad actors and CIOs have no choice but to put resources into protecting their organizations,” says Erik Bradley, Chief Engagement Strategist, at ETR.

Considering the report, hybrid work strategies are driving demand for cloud computing, cybersecurity solutions as well as automation.

Interestingly, CIOs are extremely comfortable with hybrid offices, with many of them calling it the “dominant work model” of the future.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



Currently, 60% of employees are working remotely, but most of them will return to the office once the fear over the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. In the end, CIOs say, 30% of workers will continue to work from home.

Around 33% of employees are currently working in a hybrid model, with analysts expecting more than 40% of employees to do so in the next six months.