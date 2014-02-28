Nearshore Americas
5g
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Experts Express Concern Over LatAm’s 5G Launch Delay

Narayan Ammachchi
4 seconds ago
Add comment

Latin America will lose an enormous amount of business opportunities if it delays launching 5G networks, say experts.

The world added as many as 79 million 5G connections between Q4, 2020 and Q1, 2021, but, during the same period, barely 1,697 people in Latin America and the Caribbean accessed the high-speed telecom service, according to Omdia.

According to the report, 277 million Latin Americans will be able to get 5G connections by 2026.

Brazil, the region’s largest economy, has just announced a date to auction its 5G spectrum networks. The auction was originally scheduled for March 2020 but was delayed due to interference issues with satellite TV broadcasts and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analysts say that Brazilians will have to wait for another three months to gain access to the high-speed service. Meanwhile, fellow South American nation, Chile, recently inaugurated Latin America’s first 5G zone.

Healthcare, education and public sector services will be the biggest beneficiaries of 5G networks in the region, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

5G networks speed up digital transformation, helping the region increase its GDP to US$293 billion by 2030, says the UN agency.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

HCL Austin GIS

Tech Mahindra and HCL Invest in IaaS Provider Austin GIS

Indian IT services providers Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies have reportedly acquired a 13.8% stake each in US-based IaaS provider Austin GIS. Together, they have invested US$2.50 million, according to news reportsRead more

Wipro Arkansas

Wipro to Launch a Delivery Center in Arkansas

Wipro is expanding operations in the United States with the construction of a delivery center in Arkansas. The Bangalore, India-based IT provider stated that it would invest US$3 million to transform a 70,000 squareRead more

Nearshore Forum

Building CX Post-Covid
Brad Cleveland, customer experience expert and author, explains why CX is more important than ever in the post-Covid-19 landscape.

Topics