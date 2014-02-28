Nearshore Americas
HCL Austin GIS
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Tech Mahindra and HCL Invest in IaaS Provider Austin GIS

Narayan Ammachchi
12 mins ago
Add comment

Indian IT services providers Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies have reportedly acquired a 13.8% stake each in US-based IaaS provider Austin GIS.

Together, they have invested US$2.50 million, according to news reports in Indian media.

Austin GIS is less than one year old, but is projected to make US$22 million in revenue for the current year.

A partnership with GIS will make it easier for the Indian IT providers to develop solutions in Information of Things (IoT) and 5G telecom networks.

“The investment will help Tech Mahindra develop new offerings in its loT/5G capabilities by opening up a strong ecosystem of partners with specialization in SG/loT technology,” the Indian firm said in a note to its stock investors.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

Austin GIS is reportedly associated closely with O-RAN Alliance for 5G networks. Its technology solutions help telecom companies to build a fully functional 5G network using off-the-shelf components and downloadable software.

Tech Mahindra is hopeful that the investment in GIS could pave the way for acquiring lucrative contracts in the global telecom market.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

5g

Experts Express Concern Over LatAm’s 5G Launch Delay

Latin America will lose an enormous amount of business opportunities if it delays launching 5G networks, say experts. The world added as many as 79 million 5G connections between Q4, 2020 and Q1, 2021, but, during theRead more

Wipro Arkansas

Wipro to Launch a Delivery Center in Arkansas

Wipro is expanding operations in the United States with the construction of a delivery center in Arkansas. The Bangalore, India-based IT provider stated that it would invest US$3 million to transform a 70,000 squareRead more

Nearshore Forum

Building CX Post-Covid
Brad Cleveland, customer experience expert and author, explains why CX is more important than ever in the post-Covid-19 landscape.

Topics