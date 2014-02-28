Nearshore Americas
Wipro Arkansas
News Briefs

Wipro to Launch a Delivery Center in Arkansas

Narayan Ammachchi
17 mins ago
Wipro is expanding operations in the United States with the construction of a delivery center in Arkansas.

The Bangalore, India-based IT provider stated that it would invest US$3 million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility in Sherwood into a customer service center.

With 400 employees, the facility would deliver operational services to the company’s clients across industry verticals.

The United States is the major source of revenue for most of the Indian IT providers, including Wipro.

Throughout the US, Wipro has more than 40 facilities in 23 States. This includes Wipro’s four large-scale delivery centers in Dallas, Tampa, Indianapolis and Atlanta, along with an innovation center in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Unlike its domestic peers, Wipro does not provide skill training to Americans, instead it has partnered with the University of Massachusetts and the University of North Texas to educate teachers in STEM fields.

Wipro’s offerings include data analytics, IT consulting and infrastructure management. However, these days the company is increasingly developing cloud solutions.

Thanks to the rising demand for cloud applications, Wipro has reported a 36% increase in profit for the second quarter ending June 2021.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

