Infosys to Build Digital Development Center in Mississauga

Indian IT services giant Infosys is set to build a digital development center in the Canadian city of Mississauga as part of its commitment to double its workforce in the North American country.

The 50,000-square-feet facility will be staffed with 500 people, according to the company’s statement.

Once launched, the center will provide training in technology areas including data science, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation.

The Bangalore, India-based IT consultant is hoping to source talent from local universities such as the University of Toronto and the University of Waterloo.

Skill training has become a part of business operations for IT companies these days, with the shrinking tech talent pool threatening to undermine their future prospects.

An innovation center of this kind could be new for Canada, but Infosys operates nearly half a dozen similar facilities in the neighboring United States.

In Canada, the IT provider has employed around 2,000 people across its delivery centers in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Calgary. Recently, it claimed that it would double its Canadian headcount by the end of 2023.

“The Toronto Region met all of our criteria when deciding where to set up the digital development center, create new jobs, and scale our business offerings,” said Ravi Kumar, president, Infosys. “Talent and high-tech know-how are in abundance, there is a real aptitude for new workplace development strategies, and many of our clients are based here.”

Infosys has recently made headlines after its market capitalization reached US$100 billion.