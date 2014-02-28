Over 50% Latin American Professionals Working From Home

More than 50% of Latin Americans could still be working from home despite the easing of travel restrictions in most of the countries across the region, according to the Grupo de Diarios América (GDA).

In a survey of 7,500 people, 59% said that they were working from home. However, the precise proportion of people working from home could have changed of late, because it was conducted in the month of June.

The number could be particularly higher in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru, say analysts.

Thanks to the pandemic, remote work is becoming new normal in some countries. In the study, 26% of respondents said that they had started going to the office but had managed to obtain flexible-working hours.

Puerto Rico (76%) has the highest percentage of teleworkers and is followed by Mexico (74%) and Costa Rica (74%), Argentina (70%), and Colombia (67%).

Countries with a lower number of people working remotely are Panama (45%), Ecuador (48%), Venezuela (54%), El Salvador (55%), and Uruguay (51%).

Interestingly, in the survey, most of the respondents appeared to prefer hybrid offices, meaning they want to have the option of combining both modalities.