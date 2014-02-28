Netflix to Invest Millions of Dollars to Make Movies in Colombia

US streaming giant Netflix has set aside millions of dollars to produce dozens of television series and movies in Colombia.

Netflix will soon launch a new office in Bogota, stated the company in a blog post.

The media firm set up shop in the Andean country around 10 years ago and has since made several television series, including Siempre Bruja, Distrito Salvaje, Chichipatos, Frontera Verde and El Robo del Siglo, and films like Lavaperros.

“But our story in Colombia is only starting,” writes Francisco Ramos, VP of Latin American Content, in the blog post.

The new office in Bogota, Ramos says, will take the company closer to the creative community, “taking Colombian stories to millions of homes around the world so that they can discover the incredible potential, talent, landscapes and culture of this country”.

The US firm announced a US$175 million investment in Colombia about seven years ago. Today, it is a major player in the country’s entertainment and media industry.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



The news comes barely a week after Netflix confirmed that it would invest US$300 million in 50 productions to be shot in Mexico.

The streaming giant has recently conducted a roadshow across Latin America, where it has more than 37 million household accounts.