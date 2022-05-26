The Sandbox Acquires Uruguay’s Digital Agency Cualit

The blockchain-based entertainment platform The Sandbox has acquired Uruguayan digital agency Cualit in an apparent bid to leverage the South American country’s expertise in Web3 development.

Cualit will soon be rebranded as The Sandbox Uruguay, with the company’s founders -Martin and Frederico Perez- agreeing to become directors in the new venture.

“The Sandbox Uruguay will add a technology-driven team to support the development of critical tools and infrastructure such as a dashboard, a marketplace, publishing tools, data analysis and data flows that power The Sandbox platform,” said Sebastien Borget, COO at The Sandbox.

This is The Sandbox’s second subsidiary in South America; the Hong Kong-based company had already launched a development center in Argentina. The Sandbox credits its Argentinean team with the development of its Game Client and Game Maker.

The acquisition will increase The Sandbox’s workforce in Latin America to 150, said company officials, adding that their focus will be on Web3 talent.

“Web3 technology is rapidly evolving and we believe The Sandbox Uruguay will help us to onboard millions of users through their expertise in web design and user flow,” said Arthur Madrid, CEO of The Sandbox. “Uruguay is a fantastic place to invest in technology and we see a new generation of developers who want to rethink the way we are using and owning our data through the open metaverse.”