As Talent Shortage Intensifies, Some Firms are Hiring Non-graduates

Technology firms are hiring candidates without a college degree and prior experience in the tech field, as talent shortage worsens in the United States.

Tech executives are rewriting job descriptions and agreeing to hire even liberal arts degree holders, according to CNBC Technology Executive Council survey.

The talent shortage is deepening by the day, with businesses in every economic sector digitalizing operations to survive the COVID era.

Providing training to new employees is becoming a norm in many technology firms. Some of them are listing job opportunities as remote-work in order to source people from a range of geographical locations.

The skill gap has worsened so much that the report says tech executives have even hired candidates with an autism spectrum disorder.

In the meantime, skilled technology professionals are demanding higher salaries, better working conditions, and work-from-home options.

The shortage has created opportunities for many jobless graduates. That is because many companies are offering flexible on-the-job training opportunities.

In the survey, 39% of tech executives said they were creating apprenticeship programs.

Not all tech executives are happy with their new hires. Some of them say younger workers lack skills for teamwork and also the ability to effectively communicate and collaborate.