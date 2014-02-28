Transparent Tech Providers May Win More Contracts: Intel Study

Organizations are more likely to purchase technologies and services from companies that are transparent and proactively help clients mitigate security issues, according to a survey by Intel.

In the survey, conducted in Latin America, the US, and Europe, 48% of respondents said their technology providers don’t offer any capability to deal with cybersecurity.

Considering the report, IT providers who are not transparent may lose their customers sooner or later.

“Security doesn’t just happen. If you are not finding vulnerabilities, then you are not looking hard enough,” said Suzy Greenberg, Vice President of Intel Product Assurance and Security.

Businesses expect their IT providers to offer them hardware-assisted capabilities to help protect distributed workloads and data in use and to defend against software exploits.

Many organizations are spending as many as six weeks to patch a single vulnerability once it is detected. This has been the cause of their frustration. The delays in patching are mainly caused by human error and the inability to take critical applications and systems off-line in order to patch quickly.

In many organizations, the report noted, there are confusions as to who is responsible for security risks. Twenty-one percent of respondents agree the security leader (CISO) should be responsible for IT security objectives, while 19 percent of respondents believe the CIO/CTO and 17 percent of respondents think the business unit leader should be responsible.

“The conclusion is that there is uncertainty in responsibility,” the report added.