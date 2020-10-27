Transparent BPO Unveils its Largest Call Center in Belize

Transparent BPO has unveiled its largest call center in Belize capital Belmopan. The 66,000-square-feet facility has all basic amenities, in addition to training centers and cook-shops.

Rockville, MD-based company says it will initially hire 400 agents but will increase the headcount to 700 later.

“Expanding our operations into Belmopan boosts our ability to support current and future clients who are needing a more geographically diverse facility for their business continuity planning,” stated the company’s CEO Scott Neman.

Although headquartered in the US state of Maryland, Transparent has most of its employees based out of Belize. It has operations in the Philippines as well, but all of its Philippino staff are working from home.

For Transparent, Belize offers everything it normally looks for as a call center provider to American customers: Close proximity with the United States, a large English-speaking population, and low-cost labor. Finding bilinguals is also not a daunting task in Belize, because Spanish is the second language in the Central American country.

“Expanding into Belmopan is more than just good business, it offers much-needed career opportunities that have been available only to those able to travel long distances for work,” said Rob Johnson, SVP of Operations.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



With more than 1500 employees, Transparent is one of the largest private-sector employers in the small country with an extensive Caribbean coastline.