US Tech Giants Offer Salaries in Euros to Argentinean Software Engineers

Tech giants in the United States are offering salaries in euros to Argentinean workers who would service clients in Spain, adding to the mounting signs of remote work’s effacing of national borders in labor.

Being paid in euros would provide great financial relief to Argentineans battered by high inflation and a deep decline in the value of their national currency.

Salesforce, Dropbox, Verizon, Amazon, Apple and Cisco are among the companies looking to hire workers in Argentina for their operations in Spain, according to Argentinean news outlet Cronica.

Home to Latin American tech stars such as Mercado Libre and Globant, Argentina has quite a good number of technology workers.

In the first half of 2022, remote hiring of foreign companies grew by 190%, placing Argentina among the most attractive countries for companies seeking a digital workforce, according to the Global Report on International Recruitment prepared by Deel.

According to the report, several regional countries (including Peru, Colombia and Uruguay) are also taking interest in Argentinean talent.

The most demanded positions to work remotely from Argentina are systems engineers and software developers.

“Argentina also tops, along with Brazil and Mexico, the list of Latin American nations where more workers are hired for technical roles to work both full-time and freelance,” the Deel report noted.