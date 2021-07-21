Webinar: Low Code and Accelerating the Development Process

Nearshore Americas will host a webinar next month exploring how low-code platforms are transforming processes for developing software and how IT companies can adopt the strategy to accelerate product development.

Scheduled for August, 4th , 2 PM EDT, the webinar will investigate the crucial pillars of a low-code strategy, helping services providers figure out where it fits into a Nearshore delivery model.

The special guest speaker will be Omar del Río, CEO of Definity First, a Monterrey, Mexico-based cloud application development firm. The webinar will feature a special case study discussion with Power Apps, part of the Microsoft Power Platform.

For decades, software development has been a laborious and cumbersome project for businesses. It required them to hire expensive third-party specialists, who took months, or sometimes more than a year, to understand the requirement before building and testing the software.

Gone are those days. Today, thanks to low-code platforms, software development has become far easier.

An increasing number of analysts are calling low code a game-changer in the future of software development. As a visual method and model for working, it leaves little room for confusion as development moves along its journey.

The platform sets up a stage for coders to develop software through a graphical user interface instead of traditional hand-coded computer programming. Furthermore, low code is faster, as it eliminates the need to build an app from scratch.

All recent studies point to the growing popularity of low-code platforms. Over the next three years, according to Gartner, low-code platforms will drive more than 65% of software development.

An IDC survey found over 60% of organizations intending to use cloud-first low-code/no-code development platforms. In a similar study by TechRepublic, 47% of respondents said they were already using the platforms, with around 20% expressing hope to adopt the technology next year.

During the webinar, attendees will also gain insights on:

1) Where low code generates the most value for the enterprise

2) Common examples where low code is driving business transformation

3) How automation can rescue businesses from cumbersome processes

Join us to hear the insights of experts on this game-changing model. To register for free for the webinar, click here.