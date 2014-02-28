White House May Push for Punishing Corrupt Central American Leaders

The United States is reportedly looking into ways to punish corrupt political leaders and officials in Central American countries as part of its broader plan aimed at stemming the flow of immigrants across its border with Mexico.

To begin with, the Joe Biden administration would support prosecutors in these countries. If this help fails to yield any dividends, the US administration may push for establishing a regional commission similar to the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, according to Insight Crime.

Except for Costa Rica, most of the countries in Central America have been plagued by rampant corruption and drug-related violence. As a result, thousands of people are leaving their homeland and heading towards the United States with a dream of living a better life.

Several officials in El Salvador and Honduras are accused of being hand in glove with criminal gangs, such as MS13. Worst still, President Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras is likely to face an investigation in New York over his alleged role in exporting cocaine to the United States.

The White House will use all the tools it has at its disposal to go after corrupt administrations in the region, stated Juan González, who advises Biden on Latin America affairs, in an interview with El Faro.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



“We look to provide support through the Justice Department and other governments, and to form a task force, a commission, to work with them to investigate cases.”

Setting up an anti-corruption commission for Central America was one of the promises of the Biden campaign.