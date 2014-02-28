Nearshore Americas
Cloudshift Globant
News Briefs

Globant Acquires CloudShift to Grab a Larger Slice of Cloud Market

Argentinean IT integrator Globant has acquired London-based IT vendor CloudShift for deeper expertise in cloud computing, easing the task of providing cognitive transformation services to North American clients.

Like Globant, CloudShift is also a platinum Salesforce partner with a decade of track record in serving several multinational firms in the United Kingdom.

Neither firm has disclosed the financial details of the deal. What is clear however is CloudShift has barely 89 employees. The English firm’s clients include the likes of Hitachi, Square Enix, GoCardless, and Colliers International.

“We found in CloudShift an amazing team with deep Salesforce multi-cloud experience and a strong vision of how to deliver digital transformation,” said Martín Migoya, Globant’s CEO and co-founder.

A specialist in multi-cloud digital transformation, CloudShift seems to have deep knowledge in the entire Salesforce product stack including MuleSoft, Tableau, and Slack.

“We have strong expertise in Salesforce gathered under our own Salesforce Studio. CloudShift key partnerships with Salesforce, MuleSoft, Tableau, and Slack will help broaden our own portfolio of cloud solutions,” Martín Umaran, Globant’s co-founder and Chief of Staff.

Topics