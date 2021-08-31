New White Paper Examines Jamaica’s Digital Services Sector

Nearshore Americas has published a white paper that shines a light on Jamaica’s rising digital services sector.

With an annual revenue of more than US$700 million, Jamaica’s digital services industry is already supporting 65 companies and over 36,000 employees.

The paper reports that though the Caribbean island is already known for its tourism and BPO service industries, it has a huge potential to grow into a Nearshore digital hub, and highlights the country’s rapidly developing tech talent as one such reason.

According to the white paper, an increasing number of Jamaicans are entering tertiary education institutions to learn digital skills suitable for Nearshore work. Universities are now producing some 17,000 professionals annually.

Seeing demand increase, many training institutes have started teaching software development and related fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

As of 2019, software development accounted for just 2% of Jamaica’s digital services sector. But, as the white paper found, there is now huge potential for expansion. An example of the sector’s recent success is homegrown cloud services providers, Knightfox.

The software development sector “has the backing of the highest levels of the government,” says the paper, and is supported by existing ICT infrastructure and IT services.

The Caribbean country has an advisory council dedicated to developing market intelligence, and coordinating tech training.

The council came into existence following the 2019 agreement between the IDB and the Government of Jamaica for boosting the country’s BPO and technology outsourcing services.

To access the white paper completely free, please follow this link.