Wipro Nabs Former Amazon Executive to be its Country Head in Brazil

Wipro has made Douglas Silva, a former senior executive of Amazon Web Services and Capgemini, in charge of its operations in Brazil.

The Bangalore, India-based IT provider said Silva has more than two decades of experience in the technology services industry and has also worked formerly for TCS and SAP.

“Douglas Silva will join us as we look to……. accelerated growth in one of Latin America’s most dynamic markets. Brazil has helped drive growth across the region over the last few years,” said Seetharaman in a statement.

The appointment of Silva, who is reported to have wide connections in the country’s financial services industry, comes almost two years after Wipro won a deal to develop an online information platform for the Brazilian Bankers’ Federation.

Wipro set its foot in Brazil in 2006 following its acquisition of Portugal-based consulting firm Enabler. A year later, it purchased Infoserver, an IT service provider focused on personalized application development and software deployment services. In 2020, it bolstered its operations further by acquiring another local IT provider IVIA Serviços de Informática.

As of September 2019, more than 1,400 Brazilians worked for the IT provider. Today, Wipro runs three delivery centers in Sao Paulo and Curitiba.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Wipro has a considerable presence in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia.