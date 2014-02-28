Accenture Bolsters IT Security Business With Brazil’s Real Protect

Accenture has acquired Brazilian IT security firm Real Protect, making its CEO in charge of its own managed security services business in Latin America.

With around 90 employees, Real Protect offers a range of security solutions including threat monitoring, detection and incident-response capabilities.

Founded in 2005, Real Protect is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro and has an office in Sao Paulo.

Accenture, which launched a managed security services unit after acquiring anti-virus software vendor Symantec’s cybersecurity business last year, says Brazil is a hotspot for cybercriminals.

“Cyber-attacks will cost Brazilian firms more than US$100 billion in lost revenue by 2023,” Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally.

Accenture’s IT security business has employed around 7,000 people globally and was strengthened further in the second half of last year after it purchased Context Information Security and Revolutionary Security.

A large majority of Real Protect’s clients are in the healthcare, energy, oil & gas, and financial services industries. It was the first in Latin America to receive the international unified certification standard by the MSP Alliance.

“Brazil is home to a variety of cybercriminal groups with specific tactics, which is a cyber threat that can be tackled with specialized Brazilian cyber defense and incident response specialists,” said Paulo Ossamu, Accenture Technology Lead for Latin America. “Real Protect will bring this expertise to complement our teams all over the region and enhance our commitment to helping secure our clients’ businesses across their entire ecosystems in Latin America.”