US BPO Synter Resource Group Expands to Cost Rica

American BPO provider Synter Resource Group has expanded operations to Latin America with the launch of a delivery center in the Costa Rican city of San Jose.

Charleston, South Carolina-based company, which provides back-office services to the transportation and logistics industry, says it will hire around 35 people in the Central American country.

Synter Resource said it evaluated several locations in the region and finally ended up choosing Costa Rica because of the country’s higher education standards and peaceful political climate.

“We evaluated several other Latin American countries and always came back to Costa Rica,” said Mike Daugherty, CEO of Synter Resource.

Founded in 2002, Synter provides BPO services, such as account receivable and customer care. Among its customers are trucking companies, third-party logistics firms, freight brokers, small parcel delivery providers, railroads, and truck & trailer leasing companies.

Costa Rican investment promotion agency, CINDE, said Synter is only the newest addition to the country’s growing ecosystem of what it called “knowledge-intensive” companies.

“Precisely, in the third quarter of 2020, exports from this sector reached US$5,000 million ($5 billion), that is a growth of 5.5% compared to 2019,” said Jorge Sequeira, CINDE’s managing director.