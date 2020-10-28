Antigua and Cayman Islands Offer Special Visa for Remote-Workers

The Caribbean countries are increasingly pitching their picturesque locales to foreign remote-workers in a bid to recoup their tourism revenue dried up by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three months after Barbados unveiled a special visa for digital nomads, Antigua, and the Cayman Islands have started offering two-years visas to global professionals working from home.

“You can work in any part of the world from Antigua as if you were in your office or home,” says the country’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

“Imagine going for an early morning walk on Seven Mile Beach, taking a swim on your lunch break and finishing the day off with the finest dining experience that only the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean can give you?,” reads a statement issued by the Cayman’s Tourism Ministry.

However, not all kinds of remote-workers are welcome. Antigua and Barbuda offer visas for remote-workers that are earning at least US$50,000 annually. Those seeking the visa of the Cayman Islands should be earning double that amount ($100,000).

“Having reduced the threat of COVID-19 to near zero, the Cayman Islands offers the perfect oasis for persons with a remote working lifestyle to experience the Caymankind way of life,” stated the Cayman’s Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



The Cayman Islands reopened its airports earlier this month and the US State Department has recently categorized the country in the ‘Level-3” advisory, meaning US citizens should “reconsider travel” to the island.