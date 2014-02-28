Bill Gosling to Launch Another Delivery Center in Costa Rica

Canadian BPO provider Bill Gosling Outsourcing is preparing to launch its second delivery center in Costa Rica, with plans to add 200 people to its local workforce.

The delivery center is expected to be up and running by the end of May this year. Bill Gosling established its first office in the Central American country in September 2019.

“The launch of the second site validates our initial reasons for choosing Costa Rica as the start of our LatAm expansion,” said Dave Rae, CEO of Bill Gosling Outsourcing.

It is not clear how many Costa Ricans are currently working for the company, whose service offerings include customer support, accounts receivable management, customer sales and acquisitions, and BPO.

This is Bill Gosling’s 10th delivery center, and the expansion in Costa Rica takes its global headcount to in excess of 2,800.

The company runs delivery centers in the US, UK, and the Philippines as well.

“2020 was challenging for everyone, but with the strength, agility, and mutual commitment with our clients, we were able to navigate through and continue to provide certainty of supply,” added Kenny Johnston, President of the BPO provider.

Bill Gosling is backed by Austin, Texas-based equity investor Owner Resource Group.