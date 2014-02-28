CSS Corp to Hire 500 Tech Workers in Costa Rica

Indian IT services firm CSS Corp has announced plans to add 500 people to its operations in Costa Rica by the end of this year.

The announcement comes seven months after it hired 100 people, increasing its headcount in the Central American country to over 850.

The proposed hiring will make the company one of the major employers in the country, where it is running two delivery centers.

It first installed its office in Heredia in 2013, saying it was looking for bilinguals to provide tech support services to its clients in North America. Then in December 2017, it launched another delivery center in Tres Ríos, a small town about 12 km east of capital San Jose.

CSS has often said that Costa Rica’s central time zone makes it a favorable location for real-time collaboration globally.

With more than 7,000 engineers and 18 global locations, CSS Corp claims to be harnessing the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud, and digital to improve customer experience.

CSS expansion has delighted Costa Rica’s President Carlos Alvarado, who attributed the increased investment to the country’s strong talent pool, pointing to the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Andrés Valenciano has claimed that 98% of service sector firms were operating normally despite the pandemic.