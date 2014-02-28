Google to Launch Engineering Centers in Mexico and Argentina

Search engine giant Google is set to launch engineering centers in Mexico and Argentina with an apparent aim to keep pace with its cloud rollouts in the region.

In Mexico City, Google is said to be looking for engineers with expertise in app development, data management, telecom, and telemedics. The company wants to hire data scientists and AI professionals in Argentina, where its office will be located in Buenos Aires.

The Mexican office will be dedicated to providing support services to its cloud computing clients across the globe, according to the company officials cited by the Mexican press.

“It is a bet on the talent of Mexico and it is not only the growth of Latin America, but the global growth of Google Cloud,” reported Spanish news outlet Entrepreneur, quoting Eduardo Lopez, president of Google Cloud for Latin America.

In a recent press conference, Julio Velázquez, CEO of Google Cloud in Mexico, commented that Mexico is “a hotbed” of talent, adding that the Latin American country is one of the six countries in the world where tech professionals seek out opportunities abroad.

“But this center offers an opportunity to work for a large company within Mexico,” Velázquez said.

Google has not confirmed how many people it would hire in Latin America, where it set up shop for the first time in Chile.

In addition, new employees will have no need to come to the office. They can work from home. As part of their hiring initiatives, Google is trying to partner with as many as 50 universities across the region.