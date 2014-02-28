Nearshore Americas
Grupo Globo
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Brazil’s Grupo Globo Partners With Google for Digital Transformation

Narayan Ammachchi
1 day ago
Add comment

Google has wrapped up its biggest deal yet in Latin America, agreeing to help Brazil’s media giant Grupo Globo undergo digital transformation.

As part of the agreement, Google will allow the Brazilian firm to tap into its stockpile of solutions in the cloud, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Soon, Globo will migrate all its data centers to Google Cloud, a move that will make room for it to launch new channels.

Reports say Globo wants to become a media-tech firm and capitalize on the growing demand for connected TV services in the country.

Google Cloud will also help streamline the production and distribution of content, and focus on the optimization of Globo’s digital platforms, with the goal of generating new business opportunities.

“Our strategic partnership with Globo will bring new innovations to life and will help establish Globo as a true media-tech company,” said Robert Enslin, President Google Cloud, in a statement.

The partnership includes a co-innovation project to integrate Android TV OS resources within Globo’s TV business.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

The news comes four years after Google expanded its Google Cloud Network to Brazil with the launch of a data center in the state of Sao Paulo.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

TaskUs nasdaq

TaskUs Gears Up for IPO, to be Listed on Nasdaq

TaskUs has finally made bare of its plan to go public, with the Santa Monica, California-based company filing forms with US market regulator, SEC, as part of listing its shares on Nasdaq. The confirmation comes monthsRead more

Buenos Aires COVID

Buenos Aires Imposes Curfew Again, As COVID Cases Rise

Argentina has once again imposed curfew in capital Buenos Aires following a sharp surge in COVID infections. Reports say the country’s president has also contracted the virus, which has killed nearly 60,000 peopleRead more

Topics