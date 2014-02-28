India’s Outsourcing Firm eClerx Acquires its American Rival Personiv

Indian BPO provider eClerx has acquired its American rival Personiv for US$34 million, gaining a wider reach in the North American country where most of their clients are based.

Austin, Texas-based Personiv has employed more than 2,100 people, with nearly half of them based in the Indian cities of Gurugram and Coimbatore.

As per the deal, Personiv needs to reach certain revenue targets over the next two years, eClerx said in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Personiv, which provides customer experience and digital services, has around three contact centers in the Philippines. The company earned US$31.9 million in revenue in 2019.

This is eClerx’ second acquisition in the United States after it bought Agilyst Inc for US$16 million in 2012.

Mumbai, India-based eClerx has a workforce of nearly 10,000 people and runs delivery centers in half a dozen countries, including the United States, Britain, Ireland, Thailand, and Singapore, in addition to India.

Considering its website, most of its clients are in the financial services, cable, telecommunications, retail, media, or the entertainment sectors.