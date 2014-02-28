Intive Acquires Argentinean Rival Simtlix

European IT services firm Intive has acquired Argentina’s digital transformation services provider Simtlix, gaining a wider foothold in the nearshore market.

With around 350 IT professionals, Simtlix provides custom software development services to clients such as Avaya, McAfee, Mercado Libre, and Naranja.

Founded in 2014 in Cordoba, Argentina, Simtlix also builds mobile apps and offers AI solutions for clients in industries, including media and financial services.

It runs two delivery centers outside of Argentina: Montevideo, Uruguay, and the US city of Florida.

“Building on SimTLiX’s people-centric culture, their desire to deliver simplified technology for a life-changing experience and with a US and LatAm presence, we can boost and diversify our delivery,” said Gurdeep Grewal, CEO of Intive.

The Munich, Germany-based IT provider has not disclosed the financial details of the deal but said Simtlix’s current CEO Diego Rubio will continue to lead the organization even after the closure of the transaction.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



Intive is not new to Latin America. It has long been running a delivery center in Argentina. Elsewhere in the world, its operations include 13 development centers and 6 design studios in Germany, Ireland, Poland, Ukraine, and Romania, as well as regional offices in the UK and the USA.

Most of its clients are large European multinationals such as Audi, BASF, BMW, and Credit Suisse.