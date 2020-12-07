Mexico Likely to Allow its People to use Marijuana for Medical Purposes

Mexico is likely to approve by the end of this year a legislative bill designed to regulate the recreational use of marijuana, paving the way for the creation of the world’s largest legal market for weed.

If passed, the legislation will also deal a deadly blow to the country’s organized crime syndicates, many of which make money by selling cannabis in neighboring United States.

Mexico’s Senate has already approved the bill, but the Lower House, or the Chamber of Deputies, is buying time to make up its mind.

Angered by the delay, the country’s Supreme Court has now set the December 15 deadline for the legislators to decide on the law.

Uruguay and Canada have already approved similar laws, allowing their citizens to purchase a limited amount of cannabis for medical purposes.

Cannabis has long been a major source of income for Mexico’s organized crime groups. The gangs took a big blow in recent years when the US states of California and Colorado legalized the use of locally produced marijuana.

Using marijuana for medical purposes will become legal in the country by September next year, which will help to “improve living conditions” and “contribute to the reduction of crime linked to drug trafficking,” according to analysts. However, some political pundits say regulating the cannabis market may not prove to be as easy as enacting the law.

This is precisely the reason why the Mexican lawmakers are buying more time from the Supreme Court to decide on the legislation.