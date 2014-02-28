Nearshore Americas
CX strategy
News Briefs

Pandemic Forces Entrepreneurs to Redefine CX Strategy: Report

Narayan Ammachchi
33 seconds ago
The rise of “touchless” business models in this pandemic era is prompting entrepreneurs to redefine their customer experience (CX) strategy, according to Everest Group.

In a survey conducted, 89% of respondents stated they were seeking to redefine their CX strategy in order to stay relevant to their customers.

Everybody knows that COVID-19 popularized telehealth and touchless payments. The report says the pandemic has also given rise to a new breed of service models such as ‘Buy Online, Pick up In-Store,” curbside collection, and self-service kiosks.

The rise of remote-working is also forcing companies to embrace new technology solutions and change their customer service model for good, the report added.

Among the technologies enterprises are actively using today are augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR), advanced machine learning (ML), connected things, conversational systems, and wearables.

“The pandemic has had a profound impact on the way enterprises think about and deliver experiences to their stakeholders,” said Nitish Mittal, vice president at Everest Group.

The research firm says the global market for customer experience (CX) would grow at around 20% over the next five years.

“In fact, enterprises are increasingly focusing on delivering an enhanced experience to all of their stakeholders—including customers, employees, partners, and society,” the report added.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

