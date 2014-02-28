Mexico Legalizes Cannabis for Recreational Purposes

Mexico has legalized the recreational use of cannabis, paving the way for the creation of the world’s largest legal market for weed.

The government is hopeful that the legalization may undermine drug gangs and create a new source of income for farmers across the country.

Once the law comes into force, Mexicans can grow cannabis plants and smoke marijuana. That means they can also buy and sell a little amount of cannabis.

Mexico is the third country in the Americas to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes after Canada and Uruguay.

Legalizing the drug may also create a health hazard, say another group of analysts, arguing that government may find it hard to ascertain who is using the drug legally and illegally in the country where drug gangs have often proved that they can do anything for personal gains.

Some analysts say the legalization may not even make a serious dent in the country’s drug-related violence, adding that the criminal gangs have now focused on selling more lucrative drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamines.

Drug trafficking is a major source of violence in Mexico and has already cost thousands of lives, even damaging the country’s reputation in the global marketplace.

Therefore, analysts say it would be too early to predict how legalization may impact drug trafficking in the country. What is certain, however, is that Mexican farmers will benefit from the move, as they will get a legal market for their product.